Micheál Martin to meet Leo Varadkar for Goverment formation talks

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says he intends to open talks with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar about government formation.

Leading his TDs, including those newly elected, out onto the plinth in Leinster House, Mr Martin declined to answer questions about coalition options.

But he took a swipe at Fine Gael declaring that nobody has “a pathway to opposition”.

Mr Varadkar told his party meeting only earlier this week that Fine Gael intended to go into opposition.

Reflecting on the new Dail, Mr Martin explained:

“It is a much more fragmented political system. We have up to eight groups and we have quite a significant number of independents as well.

"So that means a different type of approach for this election than any other election.

"We have to be realistic about the number of TDs each party has received and the number of TDs there."

He said before people start to get into discussing rotating the position of Taoiseach among party leaders, there were issues that people were more interested in, such as housing.

It is not about a party's self interests. They want a dramatically different programme on housing.

There were also huge issues in health and hospitals, he added.

Mr Martin said that people wanted a government that can last and make those changes “more than anything else.”

"In my view, I'm not too sure than any party has a pathway to opposition if I'm honest, given the numbers.

"And I don't think anybody can constructively say we are not going to engage with the parties on a policy platform.

“That is a matter for Fine Gael and I think all parties should put together, put forward ideas and policies, in tackling these issues that are crucial to people.”

Asked had he spoken to Mr Varadkar about the changes in policies needed or government formation, Mr Martin added:

“I will be saying to Leo Varadkar after today 'the Fine Gael party need to engage".