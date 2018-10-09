Micheál Martin to call Taoiseach to discuss confidence and supply deal

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says he will be ringing the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tonight to discuss the confidence and supply arrangement.

Mr Varadkar says he is looking forward to talking about the future of the deal after the last budget of the arrangement was introduced today.

The Taoiseach wants a two-year extension of the deal which props his government up.

However, many Fianna Fáil TDs have had enough of the deal and do not think it would be a good move for them to renew.

The Government unveiled Budget 2019 today with no real surprises in Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's plan announcing that more than €66bn will be spent next year.

He said Ireland will run a balanced budget in 2019 and committed to running surpluses in the year's ahead if revenues allow.

Of that, €59.3bn will be on current expenditure and €7.3bn on Capital spending.

Mr Donoghue said economic growth in excess of 7% is now expected across 2018 and forecasts for next year is also expected to increase.

Digital Desk