News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheál Martin says Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge 'not quite as portrayed'

Micheál Martin says Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge 'not quite as portrayed'
Aoife Moore
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 03:11 PM

The Taoiseach has confirmed he has seen the official Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge.

The embattled Agriculture Minister disputes the Pulse record of the incident in 2016 which states Mr Cowen attempted a U-turn and to drive away upon seeing the Garda checkpoint.

The Laois-Offaly TD was found to be over the limit while driving himself and a friend home from the All-Ireland football final on September 18. He was banned from driving for three months and received a €200 fine.

Mr Cowen is taking steps under the Data Protection Act to have the record changed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil during Leader's Questions that Mr Cowen brought the record to him on Tuesday morning and the document is “not quite as portrayed”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the "constant drip-feed" of information about the incident.

Micheál Martin says Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge 'not quite as portrayed'
File Photo: Embattled Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, when offered the position of minister in the new Cabinet. Picture: RollingNews.ie

She added that a government minister challenging the garda record was a "very very serious matter", and that it was "extraordinary" that the Taoiseach "stood over" Mr Cowen's statement to the Dáil last week when he was aware that such a record existed, and therefore the statement was "incomplete".

"You have confirmed that you did know about Garda pulse record and the allegations about evading the checkpoint before Mr Cowen made his statement, I find that extraordinary, that you would stand over an incomplete statement to this Dáil," Ms McDonald said.

"You were aware there was another twist in the tale."

"I believe a newspaper said I was told, I can't verify without seeing the document myself," Mr Martin replied.

"It's not my record to publish, don't be making suggestions that are untrue. "Minister Cowen was unaware of what was on the record until he got his hands on it. I wasn't going to be prejudging until I see the record for myself."

The Taoiseach also confirmed that he had kept his partners in government, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan informed about the ongoing issue.

The matter has now been to the Garda Ombudsman after Mr Cowen claimed disclosure of the information to a media outlet was a "flagrant breach of the criminal law" and an "attempt to cause me the maximum personal and political harm".

There have been a number of calls for Mr Cowen to return to the Dáil and take questions on what happened on the night in question.

"It is clear that Minister Cowen will have to come before the house and take questions on all of these issues," Ms McDonald said.

READ MORE

Housing Minister refuses to commit to co-living ban

More on this topic

Daniel McConnell: Where did it all go wrong for Fianna Fáil's golden boy Jim O'Callaghan?Daniel McConnell: Where did it all go wrong for Fianna Fáil's golden boy Jim O'Callaghan?

Irish Examiner View: Questions still unanswered for Barry Cowen Irish Examiner View: Questions still unanswered for Barry Cowen

Barry Cowen ‘never sat his driving test’ before drink-driving ban in 2016Barry Cowen ‘never sat his driving test’ before drink-driving ban in 2016

Barry Cowen: 'profoundly sorry' for drink-driving 'mistake' Barry Cowen: 'profoundly sorry' for drink-driving 'mistake'

IrelandPoliticsTOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

Man arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder released without chargeMan arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder released without charge

Government-chartered flights during Covid-19 crisis cost almost €900,000Government-chartered flights during Covid-19 crisis cost almost €900,000

Public health officials to confirm if all pubs can reopen next weekPublic health officials to confirm if all pubs can reopen next week

Simon Coveney defends Taoiseach's travel to Brussels for 'essential work'Simon Coveney defends Taoiseach's travel to Brussels for 'essential work'


Lifestyle

Young children need nutrient-rich food throughout the dayBitesize: Forget about snacks think about mini meals instead

A major new drama from David Simon of The Wire, and the concluding episode of I May Destroy You.Tuesday's TV highlights: The Plot Against America, classic soccer and more

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »