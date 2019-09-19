Micheál Martin rules out suggestion of grand coalition with Fine Gael

Micheál Martin has ruled out the Taoiseach's suggestion of a grand coalition with Fine Gael after the next election.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, the Fianna Fáil leader said he wants to lead a "new Government with new energy".

When asked if he was ruling out a grand coalition with Fine Gael and other parties as had been suggested by Leo Varadkar at his party's think-in in Co Cork last week, Mr Martin said he would favour "a complete change of government".

"People want a change of government, that's what we're picking up and we believe, depending on the people, you know, and we have challenges too we have to increase the number of seats that we currently have, but our very, very strong preference is for a complete change of government and that we would lead a new government with new energy to tackle the issues of housing, health, the cost of living, climate change, with an energy and a determination to deliver as opposed to just announce all the time and not deliver which I think has been has become the hallmark of this current government. That's where we want to be," said Mr Martin.

Mr Martin added: "We will be anxious to go into government, with other parties, smaller parties and I think, recent trends in the local elections show we are in a more fragmented political system and the old two and a half party system, I think is gone for the foreseeable future."

However, when questioned on Mr Martin's remarks the Taoiseach maintained that he is not in the business of ruling anything out.

Mr Varadkar said: "I'm pretty confident too that Fine Gael will lead the next government. But ultimately, it's the people who are going to decide that.

"The only thing that Fine Gael are ruling out in terms of the future is coalition with Sinn Féin, we won't do that. But we are willing to cooperate with other parties.

"We've shown an ability to do that - coalition with Labour, coalition with the Independent Alliance and independent ministers and a confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil."

Asked about an Irish Examiner survey which found 11% of farmers who previously voted Fine Gael have now switched their support to Fianna Fáil, Mr Martin said he never lets opinion polls inform any decision he takes in terms of the electoral strategy.

"That said though, I think they reflect the leadership of Charlie McConalogue and Jackie Cahill, as our two agricultural spokespeople, along with others who have credibility and who have been constructive, who have been solution-driven and have put forward ideas.

"And perhaps that's been reflected in the views of the people that the Irish Examiner spoke to."