Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 02:03 PM

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that he does not see the support pact between his party and the Fine Gael-led government lasting until April, unless there is a fresh agreement.

Mr Martin outlined legislative priorities that he believes must pass through the Dáil before a general election is called as well as the next Brexit deadline at the end of January.

Speaking in an end-of-year interview to reporters, he ruled out the current confidence and supply agreement lasting until spring, unless Taoiseach Leo Varadkar agrees to new terms to prevent an election.

Mr Martin said he did not see the support pact lasting until April unless that could be agreed.

He said he still had not received a reply from Mr Varadkar after writing to him last week seeking new terms to ensure there is no snap election in the New Year.

Mr Martin said in recent weeks that during a vote of confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy Independent TDs who supported the Government were contemplating on whether to jump ship and remove their support in the Dáil for the coalition.

He added: “That's what's going to happen in January and February. And I think that's why I said it [confidence and supply] becomes untenable then. The alternative is, if there's an agreement, a sensible agreement to wind down the Dáil with legislation that can pass that affects people.”

The Opposition leader highlighted outstanding Bills that should be passed before parties go to the country.

The Bills will allow for medical cards for the over 70s; nursing home charge changes for businesses and farmers; online regulations and tougher drugs laws.

“I have written to the Taoiseach, indicating that the sensible and logical option for the entire Oireachtas coming back for the spring session is to replace short-term maneuvering and opportunism, tactics if you like, with substance. Let's agree to a set of doable legislative priorities to the Easter break.”

Mr Martin described how the three-and-a-half year pact between the two main parties had provided "stability" for the country.

“Many people said at the outset of confidence and supply, that Fianna Fáil would pull out the rug from under the government at the first available opportunity, that we would strike at government when they were vulnerable. But we didn't do that.”

