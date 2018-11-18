Home»ireland

Micheál Martin responds to Simon Harris' accusation of Fianna Fáil 'sniping'

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 08:29 AM

The Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, has hit back at criticism of his party's engagement in 'confidence and supply' talks with Fine Gael.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris accused Fianna Fáil of "sniping" at the government and said the party is delaying the negotiations from concluding.

Speaking in Dublin last night, Mr Martin insisted they have acted in good faith.

He said: "To be honest with you, I've been saying consistently since March that the only people who will bring any aura of instability around this government from spring onwards have been the Taoiseach himself and the Government.

"We've been very fair, we've done exactly what we said we would do, we've honoured the confidence and supply, we've committed to the Budget, the Finance Bill and indeed the Social Protection Bill."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

PoliticsIreland

Related Articles

Micheál Martin ahead of Taoiseach in latest poll

Michelle Obama reveals reason why she embraced the Queen

Speculation that former junior minister may run as Independent

Time to strengthen regulations - Emotion and blind faith real threats

More in this Section

Murderer on the run in Northern Ireland after escaping during day release

Martin hits out at Fine Gael ministers' 'juvenile' election comments

Varadkar pledges income tax cuts if re-elected as Taoiseach

Heroin worth over €2m seized at Dublin Airport


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »