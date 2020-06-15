Micheál Martin: Programme for govt is 'strong' on housing

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin insists he is not focused on the Taoiseach's office as an agreement on a coalition deal is reached.

Mr Martin, Leo Varadkar and Éamon Ryan today signed off on a deal which would see their parties form a government and Mr Martin become Taoiseach until December 2022.

However, the document must first be ratified by the memberships of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, so Mr Martin insists he is not planning any goals as Taoiseach just yet.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner ahead of his parliamentary party this evening, Mr Martin said that he was pleased with the agreement.

"I think the overall document is coherent on emissions and quality of life, but housing is very strong, with the affordable housing which has our imprint on it."

Mr Martin said that he was happy with how the sections on health and climate change were handled but said the key issue was economic recovery from Covid-19.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that Mr Martin would be Taoiseach first in the rotating arrangement, Mr Martin said that he had not given thought to his priorities for the office.

"As far as I'm concerned, the document is the most important thing in this and we have to work together to deliver on the commitments in it.

"My commitment to politics goes back a long distance and I've always been privileged to serve in whatever capacity that has taken."

If the deal passes, Mr Martin would become the first Cork-born Taoiseach since Jack Lynch.