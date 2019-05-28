NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Micheál Martin: People with rising insurance premiums angered by Maria Bailey's actions

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 08:12 AM

The Fianna Fáil leader doesn't think Maria Bailey understands the wider context of her actions.

The Fine Gael TD dropped her case against a Dublin hotel over the weekend after she fell off a swing.

However, following an interview yesterday, she came in for criticism from both her party colleagues and the public.

Staff at Fine Gael HQ are said to be angry that they were not informed in advance of the interview.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says claims like Deputy Bailey's affect everyone.

"I don't get the sense that Maria really gets the wider context of this which is about the public policy in trying to reduce the claims culture in our society.

"I think this experience goes against that and many people across the country are angry about that because they see it in their insurance premium rising all the time."

