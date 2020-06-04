News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Micheál Martin: Next few days 'absolutely crucial' in race to form Govt before June deadline

Micheál Martin: Next few days 'absolutely crucial' in race to form Govt before June deadline
By Press Association
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 11:57 AM

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said a government deal could be done within days.

Negotiators from the Green Party, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continue to meet this week as they try to finalise an agreement on forming a coalition government.

It has been 117 days since the February 8 general election but Mr Martin said progress is being made.

He told Newstalk FM he is hopeful a draft programme for government may be ready for next week.

Mr Martin said a government needs to be in place before June 30 in order for TDs to pass votes on key sections of the Offences Against the State Act or else it will lapse.

He said: “I think you do need a fully formed government with ministers who know they will be there for the next four to five years and who can start taking decisions that will have medium-term impact that will benefit the citizens of this country.

READ MORE

Cutting seasonal workers' pandemic payments 'unfair' and 'wrong for the economy', says Pearse Doherty

“The next couple of days are going to be absolutely crucial because that June deadline is a real deadline and that facilitates more momentum over the next day or two to get this over the line.

I think the outstanding issues can be dealt with, with a bit of common sense and with a will to get them resolved

“I certainly think if the will is there then it can certainly be achieved in the coming days.”

He said he remains confident that members of his party will back the deal when it is put to a postal vote.

Mr Martin said: “The end of June is the real deadline because we have to allow time to go to the parties for balance… our national executive is to meet tomorrow to allow a rule change that will allow for a postal ballot of our members.

“The Green Party and Fine Gael also have to consult their members on how they will vote.”

READ MORE

Many migrant groups face higher unemployment despite better education – study

More on this topic

Carbon tax on agenda amid 11th hour government formation talksCarbon tax on agenda amid 11th hour government formation talks

Simon Harris denies Fine Gael is trying to gauge potential outcome of second electionSimon Harris denies Fine Gael is trying to gauge potential outcome of second election

Juno McEnroe: Green Party and Fine Gael tussle over cows and roads as crunchtime looms in coalition talksJuno McEnroe: Green Party and Fine Gael tussle over cows and roads as crunchtime looms in coalition talks

Next week before programme for government likely to be agreed - VaradkarNext week before programme for government likely to be agreed - Varadkar


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

politicsFianna FáilFine GaelGreen PartyTOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up