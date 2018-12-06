Micheál Martin makes changes to Fianna Fáil frontbench

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has made a number of changes to his party's frontbench.

Deputy Leader Dara Calleary will become the party's spokesperson on Regional Development, Rural Affairs and the Gaeltacht.

TD John Curran will join the frontbench as Spokesperson for National Drug Policy and Urban Affairs.

A statement on the changes was been made by Mr Martin this evening.

Deputy Martin says urban regeneration and drugs policy has been entirely neglected by this Government.

He also says the appointment of the Deputy Leader to the rural affairs portfolio, demonstrates Fianna Fáil's determination to hold the Government to account and secure a change in direction.

Mr Martin said he was pleased to announce the developments.

"John Curran has an immense depth of experience in urban regeneration and drugs policy, and will bring new focus and energy to an issue that has been entirely neglected by this Government," he said.

"Meanwhile, the continued decline of rural Ireland and Fine Gael's failure to manage any sort of regional balance in terms of investment and job creation is a pressing national priority. The appointment of our Deputy Leader to this portfolio demonstrates Fianna Fáil's determination to hold the Government to account and secure a change in direction.

"I wish John and Dara well in their new roles."

- Digital Desk