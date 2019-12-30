Micheál Martin looking beyond next election

Micheál Martin has said he will remain on as Fianna Fáil party leader after the next general election even if he does not become taoiseach.

Mr Martin, who will have served as the party’s leader for nine years by February next year, has emphasised the efforts made to restore Fianna Fáil’s reputation under his stewardship.

He has also pointed to opinion polls, which have continued to underestimate support for the party and candidates ahead of actual results in elections.

Unlike the last general election, many other parties have changed leaders, including Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, and Labour.

The next election, which could be called early in the new year, will be Mr Martin’s third as leader. He only appointed a deputy leader, Dara Calleary, earlier this year.

Asked if he does not succeed in becoming taoiseach after the next election, Mr Martin played down the prospects of stepping aside or handing over the mantle of leader.

I’m gonna carry on as leader of the party in the aftermath of the election. But we’re going to do much better in this election than we did the last election.

“I don’t contemplate what you’ve just articulated. I think we will do much better in this election than we did in ’16,” he said.

Fianna Fáil won 44 seats in 2016, increasing its share of Dáil places to 35%. This was an increase of 20 seats on the previous general election, after the party’s support collapsed during the recession.

Since 2016, the party has grown further with the defection of Social Democrats TD Stephen Donnelly to Fianna Fáil as well as an extra seat won by Malcolm Byrne in the recent Wexford by-election. This brings to 46 the party’s numbers of TDs, including ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl. It is believed Fianna Fáil is targetting at least another 10 seats when the election is called.

However, there are a number of internal party critics who are considered rebel TDs.

These include Carlow- Kilkenny’s John McGuinness, who again recently demanded a general election.

Nonetheless, Mr Martin strongly believes he and his party can come out on top after the next general election.