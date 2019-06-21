News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Micheál Martin: Lack of diabetes care in Cork 'not acceptable'

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 03:04 PM

Just one consultant endocrinologist is providing diabetes care across Cork, and this is “very worrying” says Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin.

He was referring to new HSE figures that he claims are “further evidence” of Fine Gael's failure to properly manage the health service.

“The HSE figures released to me reveal there is only one consultant endocrinologist dedicated to diabetes care working across Cork University Hospital, the Mercy University Hospital, the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital and Bantry General Hospital,” said Mr Martin.

Considering the increasing prevalence of the disease, this is simply not acceptable.

Mr Martin said the current levels of consultant care need to be significantly increased for the people already living with diabetes and to manage the expected increase in cases over the next few years.

It is estimated that there are about 225,000 people diagnosed with type 1 and 2 diabetes in Ireland and the number is set to increase to about 279,000 by 2030.

Research manager with Diabetes Ireland, Dr Anna Clarke, said additional consultancy cover is needed in Waterford, Cork and Limerick, areas already identified as black-spots in the south.

Dr Clarke said the national charity is delighted that the Government is investing in primary care for the management of type 2 diabetes but it was at the expense of specialist hospital care, which is very much needed: “GPs will be looking after patients with uncomplicated type 2 diabetes but it will still only be a third of the population with people with diabetes."

