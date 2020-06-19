Micheál Martin 'fully behind' the 'badly needed' Cork-Limerick motorway

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has pledged to ensure the M20 between Cork and Limerick is progressed amid doubts over the route under the proposed coalition.

Mixed messages around the long-promised motorway have triggered one of the first controversies in the planned government and before any vote has even been counted on parties supporting the deal.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin pledged that he, as Taoiseach, and his party would be 100% behind the intercity route.

Mr Martin said: “I am fully behind the M20 motorway project and my party will ensure its progression over the next few years.

This upgrade is badly needed in terms of taking traffic out of the villages and towns along the route, reducing travel times, and most importantly saving lives.

Fresh doubts over the promised Cork to Limerick motorway have emerged after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted the key route must still be negotiated if the new coalition is formed.

Green TD Ossian Smyth has triggered the debate about the proposed M20 motorway after saying this week that it will not be complete during the next five years and that a rail line could be an option.

While he and key figures in the proposed three-way coalition have scrambled to allay concerns about the route, it emerged there was no certainty the M20 will be agreed under the coalition pact.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Donohoe said Fine Gael wanted the route.

He said: “I and my party remain absolutely committed to road projects such as the Cork to Limerick project and we will be very firmly arguing the case for projects like that and indeed in the programme for government it makes very clear that the government will support those projects that are about joining up our cities. And I believe that is a project that fits that criteria.”

Nonetheless, there is no certainty the three-way deal with Fianna Fáil and the Greens will guarantee the motorway goes ahead.

He confirmed: “If we are in government, we will be arguing very firmly for that project to go ahead.

When pressed about Mr Smyth's comments, Mr Donohoe said there would be areas that require negotiation in the new coalition.

“That is the nature of a coalition government that is going to involve three different parties. We have done our best in the programme for government to get agreement on that which we have in common.

"But I think it is the case if the government is formed, that there will be much debate and there will be areas that require negotiation and careful engagement.”

While there is no specific mention of the M20 in the coalition document, plans are already underway for the 80km motorway to connect the two largest cities outside of Dublin and to improve road safety.

The document also says the three parties will “continue to invest in new roads infrastructure to ensure that all parts of Ireland are connected to each other.”

Deputy Green leader Catherine Martin also tried to quell any row, suggesting to RTÉ earlier that it would go ahead.

“If there are commitments there and investment has gone in, then those roads will go ahead.

Nonetheless, she also left mixed messages, saying there was a commitment in the coalition document for a two-to-one investment in public transport versus roads.

“That's where we need to be.”

The confusion triggered calls for clarity, after communities in Munster have waited years for the intercity connection.

Labour Cork East TD Sean Sherlock said: “The N20 is one of the most dangerous roads in the country with numerous serious accidents every year.

"The design contract for the M20 was finally awarded earlier this year and we have been assured by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that the project is going ahead, yet this morning we now hear that it is up for negotiation.

The M20 is a vital piece of national infrastructure that is important for the economic development of the South West as a strong economic counter-balance to Dublin and the East Coast and for balanced regional development.

"I am calling on the three parties seeking to form the next Government to clarify whether the M20 will proceed with the current timetable. At present, the best-case scenario for completion of this critical infrastructure is 2027 and any attempts by the Green Party to delay the project will kick this date into the next decade.”