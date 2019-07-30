News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheál Martin forced to rebuke his own TD after controversial Brexit tweet

Micheál Martin forced to rebuke his own TD after controversial Brexit tweet
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been forced to rebuke one of his most senior TDs after Timmy Dooley was accused of opening the door to Brexiteers by lashing out at the Government's lack of Brexit diplomacy.

Mr Martin said he wanted to make it "absolutely clear" his party believes new British prime minister Boris Johnson is at fault for the diplomatic stand-off after a private phone call with Mr Dooley in which he ordered his colleague to tone down the rhetoric.

In a message on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Fianna Fáil's communications spokesperson Mr Dooley said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needed to take some responsibility for ongoing problems with Britain.

Citing the Taoiseach's tough stance against ongoing British pressure to back down on the backstop, Mr Dooley wrote:

The stand-off with our nearest neighbour is as a direct result of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's failure to engage in basic diplomacy over the past two years. The Government's lack of experience and arrogance will hurt Ireland in the coming months.

Mr Dooley's comments - which mirrored similar more subtle remarks from other Fianna Fáil TDs in recent days - were immediately attacked by rival parties.

Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond joked it was "good to see [Mr Dooley] joining the Daily Express school of thought", adding that the comments "have already been seized upon by the arch-Brexiteers and the hard Tory right in England who are delighted to see a weakness in what has been a united Irish front until now".

READ MORE

Johnson promises 'frictionless trade at the border' following phone call with Varadkar

Labour leader Brendan Howlin was similarly critical, while Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said "I don't think the time is now" for Ireland to break with its united stance on Brexit, and that "Irish politicians need to act in unison to protect our interests".

In a bid to protect his party from a wider public backlash, Mr Martin distanced himself from his colleague's comments, writing on Twitter:

To be absolutely clear; the refusal by PM Boris Johnson to engage with European leaders and our Taoiseach without pre-conditions on Brexit is unacceptable and is not within the realms of normal diplomatic or political behaviour.

Mr Martin is understood to have sent the message after ordering Mr Dooley to delete his original tweet in a private phone call.

At the weekend, Mr Martin himself said the Government must not descend into Brexit "one-upmanship" with Britain.

READ MORE

Barman who stole over €10k from employer to fund daughter’s medical bills escapes jail

More on this topic

New MEPs say goodbye to Dail politics; Billy Kelleher pays tribute to people of Cork North CentralNew MEPs say goodbye to Dail politics; Billy Kelleher pays tribute to people of Cork North Central

Fianna Fáil targets an additional 10 seats in next general electionFianna Fáil targets an additional 10 seats in next general election

He has led Fianna Fáil for eight years, but will Micheál Martin ever lead the country?He has led Fianna Fáil for eight years, but will Micheál Martin ever lead the country?

Patient strategy could pay off and turnaround be completePatient strategy could pay off and turnaround be complete

BrexitMicheál MartinTimmy DooleyTOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

Air ambulance service finally gets off the groundAir ambulance service finally gets off the ground

Penalty to be imposed on media group over article which led to collapse of rape trial to be decided tomorrowPenalty to be imposed on media group over article which led to collapse of rape trial to be decided tomorrow

Former An Post employee who stole over €23k in customer pension payments jailedFormer An Post employee who stole over €23k in customer pension payments jailed

1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

The newly opened Center Parcs in Co Longford offers a vast array of activities, both indoors and out, to suit all the family, making it the perfect short holiday break, writes Vickie Maye.Everything you need to know about Center Parcs

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »