News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheál Martin 'fed up' with excuses as Children's Hospital delays continue

Taoiseach Micheál Martin
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, July 10, 2020 - 06:29 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “angry” and “annoyed” by delays to building works recommencing at the National Children's Hospital.

He said he is “fed up” with the excuses and called on all those involved to resolve the differences and “get back on the site”.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Mr Martin made clear he wants builders to “get back on-site” saying work has recommenced on sites all over the country.

“I'm quite annoyed at what has transpired here in the sense that why is it the Children's Hospital site, one of the few only sites where worked hasn't recommenced. to work has recommenced on construction sites all across the country. People have got back to building. It's unacceptable, in my view, what has happened here. And I would say to people to get back on site and start building the children's hospital,” he said.

Mr Martin said a lot of investment has already gone into the project so far.

“The only objective has ever been that the children of Ireland would have a first-class, and health facility that could really genuinely cater for them, cared for our children in a world-class environment.” 

“I'm angry about this, and I think they should get back on the site. I'm not interested in excuses.

"I'm not interested in what people are saying and blaming. If they have the interests of the children of Ireland at heart. They should get back on the side and stop.

"That's my message. I know that that's that's the point it, I'm fed up a claim and counterclaim. and I'm saying to people get back on this site, start working,” he said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, speaking at the same event echoed what the Taoiseach said in urging a speedy resolution to the dispute which has halted progress.

“my response is to please get back on site. My response is that that on pretty much every building site across the country contractors and builders are back on site. I met with the chair and chief executive board this morning. I am confident that they are doing an excellent job,” he said.

“I very much want to see the contractor back on site. There are ongoing issues, there always will be between boards and developers, there are processes in place for those to be resolved.

"The very clear messages, please get back on site, the children environments need a new Children's Hospital, and I don't see how anything is served by this ongoing delay,” he added.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: One additional death and 25 new cases confirmed

More on this topic

Micheál Martin’s office has to apologise to Arlene Foster for ‘cock-up’Micheál Martin’s office has to apologise to Arlene Foster for ‘cock-up’

Debenhams workers 'shabbily treated,' Taoiseach saysDebenhams workers 'shabbily treated,' Taoiseach says

Taoiseach says Cowen remorse for ‘regrettable’ drink-driving incident is genuineTaoiseach says Cowen remorse for ‘regrettable’ drink-driving incident is genuine

Paul Hosford: Micheál Martin wouldn't have imagined his first nine days as Taoiseach going like thisPaul Hosford: Micheál Martin wouldn't have imagined his first nine days as Taoiseach going like this

TOPIC: Micheál Martin

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance MinistersPaschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance Ministers

Former clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse imagesFormer clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse images

'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

Man given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hearsMan given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hears


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »