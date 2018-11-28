Micheál Martin: Explanations of rural broadband plan meetings ‘do not stack up’

Explanations about meetings between former communications minister Denis Naughten and a lead bidder in the broadband plan do “not stack up” and more answers are needed on the stalled project, says Fianna Fáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted that the process to supply broadband to half a million homes was “not tainted” after a review which concluded that Mr Naughten and David McCourt, a businessman leading the consortium bidding for the project, did not influence the plan, despite them meeting several times.

However, the Peter Smyth review also concluded that it cannot be unequivocally stated that State-led intervention in the plan was not discussed by the two.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that the review showed the process was “not tainted”.

Furthermore, the final bid had been received from the McCourt-led consortium on September 18 last and this was being assessed by two independent consultant groups.

Recommendations from these two assessments will be made to the Government on whether to go ahead with this bid.

The Opposition dismissed the report, highlighting the number of meetings, dinners, and contacts between Mr Naughten and the businessman.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Dáil: “The extraordinary level of connectivity between Granahan McCourt and the former minister stands out. There were 18 meetings, nine telephone calls, and five dinners.

“The majority, especially the 12-minute phone call, clearly related to the broadband plan. It is a level of engagement that is without precedent in ministerial involvement with a lead bidder in a bidding process. It is extraordinary by any yardstick.”

Mr Martin has also demanded an explanation of how the make-up of the consortium has “hey presto” changed, as he put it, in one of the final stages of the bidding process.

He said explanations of different meetings, including over the level of subsidy by the State for the plan, didn’t make sense.

“It does not stack up, and the report does not deal with those fundamental issues. The level of subsidy is a crucial issue that can be to the benefit of a bidder,” said Mr Martin.

The Fianna Fáil leader also pressed for answers on any breach of so-called canvassing rules during the meetings as well as what might be the final cost of the project.

However, the Taoiseach said the report concluded that Mr Naughten’s resignation had helped remove any doubts over the project and bidding process.

Denis Naughten resigns as Minister for Communications | https://t.co/jdNnfMXUOt pic.twitter.com/cosNnTaZJ0— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 11, 2018

He told TDs in the Dáil: “It indicates that by removing himself from the process by resigning, any concern relating to Deputy Naughten’s involvement in this or his relationship with Mr McCourt no longer affects the process.”

Mr Varadkar was also criticised by the Opposition when he said the consortium has changed its composition during the process “but it is not a new consortium”.

The Dáil is due to debate the Smyth report in the coming days following requests from the Opposition.