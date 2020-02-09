Micheál Martin elected on sixth count in Cork

Additional reporting by Press Association

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected on the sixth count in Cork South Central with 11,505 votes, 76 over the quota.

Counting is continuing, with Fianna Fáil's finance spokesperson, Michael McGrath, on 9,775 votes, and Tanaiste Simon Coveney, on 9,720.

Both are on course to hold their seats.

Lorna Bogue of the Green Party has performed very strongly, with 7,184 votes.

Mr Martin laughed when asked by a reporter if he was talking to the next Taoiseach.

He responded: “Who knows, we have to wait for a good few days yet I’d say because there are a lot of counts, some counts will be adjourned this evening.

“We’ve all got to wait for all the counts to be in, the destination of those last seats because the respective strengths of parties is going to be a key determinant in terms of what follows.

“But look, we’ve done very well in Cork South Central given the storm that was blowing today, two seats, 35% of the vote, Michael and myself coming in well. I want to thank the people of Cork South Central because it is always a great privilege when people put so much trust in you and so many people vote for you. I appreciate that, I respect that, I don’t take it for granted and I pledge to work extremely hard on behalf of the people of Cork South Central.”