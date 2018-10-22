Home»Breaking News»ireland

Micheál Martin: Cannot be a time limit on Confidence and Supply talks

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 09:10 AM

Talks are beginning between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil this week to discuss extending the Confidence and Supply agreement.

It is expected housing, mortgage interest rates and broadband will be high on the agenda.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the talks should be wrapped up within a month.

But the Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, says there cannot be any time limit on talks about the Confidence and Supply agreement.

"The Taoiseach said he wanted to get this done by the end of the Halloween break which is in two weeks time," said Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers.

"It's not realistic, if you look back to 2016 it took ten weeks to negotiate the current arrangement.

"Now perhaps it can be done quicker and I think it can but to suggest that it can be done in two weeks - to conduct a review of the last two-and-a-half years, enter into negotiations to possibly extend the agreement - to say that can be done in two weeks, I think it's a bit fanciful."

