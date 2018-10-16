Micheal Martin calls for sanctions on gardaí

Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Daniel McConnell

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has called for sanctions to be imposed on high-ranking gardaí found to have been involved in repeated attacks on whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Mr Martin said the move needs to be considered in the wake of the Disclosures Tribunal findings.

He also rejected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s demands for a Dáil apology over his role in calling for Frances Fitzgerald to resign as minister last November.

Mr Martin said actions are needed to ensure those responsible for the alleged Garda conspiracy against Sgt McCabe are pursued.

While not mentioning former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan and former press officer David Taylor, who have since retired from the force, Mr Martin said “sanctions” may be needed.

There does appear to be a total lack of sanction when very bad behaviour emerges. Tribunals do not have legal effect. But legally, it should be looked at,” said Mr Martin.

“The argument has always been that property rights provisions in the Constitution restrict any attempt to go after pensions or to financially penalise someone who has done wrong. It needs to be looked at.”

Mr Martin was speaking at a press briefing after the Taoiseach had called on opposition parties to apologise for chasing Ms Fitzgerald out of power.

Mr Varadkar said that in the wake of the Disclosures Tribunal findings, Mr Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald should apologise for their role in Ms Fitzgerald’s resignation last November.

Mr Martin said “we did not hound anyone out of office” and that he sees no reason to apologise to the Dáil.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said that while the role of Pat Breen, the junior business minister, in organising a private dinner between ex-communications minister Denis Naughten and broadband bidder David McCourt was “unwise, but a resigning matter it is not”.

He separately said while Ms Fitzgerald remains a backbencher, he believes she could return one day to “the highest office in the land”.