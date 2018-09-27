Micheál Martin calls for forum on sexual assaults of students in Cork

An urgent forum to address the “alarming” number of sexual assaults of first-year college students must be convened, the Dáil has been told.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to set up a forum involving the Rape Crisis Centre, the Garda Commissioner, and the leaders of third-level institutions following a number of sexual assaults in Cork.

Micheál Martin: “The most alarming fact is that the three women did not feel they could go to the Gardaí because of the circumstances of the assault and the rape.

Mr Martin referred to a report in the Irish Examiner which revealed that three first-year students were raped in Cork in the first two weeks of this academic year. But he said similar incidents are happening across the country.

He said there is evidence that shows that this is a “phenomenon” and that September and October, when students return to college, can be the “most dangerous time” for young women, in particular first-year students.

Freshers Week or during that whole first month, people are vulnerable. We can’t just read these reports and just not respond, we need a comprehensive, urgent, and different way,” he told the Dáil.

Mr Martin mentioned that in Galway almost 50 students have reported incidents of rape and sexual assault in the past six months alone.

Referring to the assaults in Cork, Mr Martin said: “The young women involved were between 18 and 19 years of age.

“The most alarming fact is that the three women did not feel they could go to the Gardaí because of the circumstances of the assault and the rape.

“They felt it was their own fault as alcohol is involved. Two of the three women have already dropped out of college,” he said.

It is understood that at least one of the sexual assaults took place in student accommodation.

Responding, Mr Flanagan said he shared the Fianna Fáil leader’s concern and urged all victims of sexual assault to report these crimes to the Gardaí.

I believe there is merit in making direct contact on this specific issue with the heads of colleges and those involved in pastoral care in our colleges in order to ensure that anybody who does suffer at the hands of a criminal has an adequate and comprehensive response on the part of the State,” said the minister.

Mr Flanagan added that a review of the practices and procedure around the reporting of sexual offences is currently underway and the Government is working to get the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill through the Oireachtas.

The Labour Party called on the Government to press ahead with delivering promised consent classes in universities following the reports of rapes of students.

“The time for discussing such initiatives has passed and I am calling on the Minister for Higher Education to lay out a timeline for the introduction of compulsory consent classes on campuses around the country,” said the party’s justice spokesman Seán Sherlock.