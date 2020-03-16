Micheál Martin: Britain's response to coronavirus will have 'implications' for Ireland

The lack of harmonisation to restrict the spread of the coronavirus between the North and the Republic is a concern, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin, also warned that if Britain “loses contol” of the virus that could have “implications” for Ireland.

In terms of Northern Ireland and in terms of the British situation that is a worry.

"And I know our public health officials are in discussions with the British public health officials because, given the synergy, the seamless interaction between the two countries, I think there is a need for greater harmonisation of approach, particularly if the British side, if they lose control of it, that has obviously implications for us.”

Mr Martin confirmed that government formation talks would still go ahead on Wednesday between his party and Fine Gael - despite the virus emergency.

“There will be enormous economic consequences arising out of this virus. Significant economic and social decisions will have to be taken in the coming months, he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk radio.

And I think this is a longer haul than people might have thought.

Mr Martin said there is also the chance of an emergency budget ahead and there would be issues around the airline industry, public transport and the economic fall-out from the virus.

He suggested that teachers could become involved in community education programmes in the weeks ahead. Other sectors too could be asked to join the fight against the virus.

“I can foresee in the coming weeks, different approaches to how teachers work collaboratively in communities with parents, trying to maintain some basic education provision.

“And I also think there will be other tasks to be taken in terms of contact tracing. We will have people laid off in various sectors from hospitality to transport and so on.

"People, whose skills could be used in a different context in the battle against Covid-19. All of that takes organisation, it all takes people [working together].”