Micheál Martin: Brexit extension necessary to avoid 'Armageddon'

Ireland has to support any proposal of an extension to Brexit negotiations “to avoid Armageddon” claims Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

“It is time for everyone to stand back and reflect,” he told RTE radio’s News at One.

“I don’t think Ireland is as prepared as the Government likes to think.”

Mr Martin said it is important to have some shape “fleshed out” for an aid package for farmers and food producers fearful of market disruption because of tariffs.

The meat and farming industries have known this threat (from tariffs and a no deal Brexit) was possible for some time, he said.

A no deal would be devastating for rural Ireland, in particular, the border areas, he warned.

This is nonsense, this carry on.

Mr Martin said he would not get into “a petty party political row.”

If a no deal Brexit happens then tariffs will apply. “The Government knows this is the elephant in the room.”

He added that it was understandable that if negotiations are underway “people are not going to show their hand.”

However, he called on the Government to “face up” to the challenges ahead and to be transparent.

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy told the same programme that it is essential that Ireland maintains its position re physical infrastructures on the border. The Government should also “double its resolve” to break down other barriers.

He accused the British government of “game playing” and indulging in “fantasy politics.”

This is an effort by the UK to put pressure on Ireland added Mr Carthy.