Micheál Martin backs manifesto promising rent freeze and ending Direct Provision

The leader of Fianna Fáil has signed up to a Feminist Manifesto that sees politicians commit to ending Direct Provision and a rent freeze.

The Women’s Council of Ireland General Election 2020 – Feminist Ireland Manifesto has seen 47 candidates across 23 constituencies sign up so far, committing to policies on ending violence against women, climate change and safe and local access to abortion.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin is one of the candidates who has signed up to the wide-ranging manifesto, which includes:

End the Housing and Homelessness Crisis

Introduce an emergency rent freeze

End direct provision

End support for new fossil fuel projects and reduce Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 8% annually

Introduce universal, free contraception

Introduce safety zone legislation for abortion providers

Improve flexible working and move towards a 4 day week

Mr Martin’s inclusion in the manifesto comes one day after his party decided against supporting a rent freeze, citing legal advice the party received suggesting the freeze would be unconstitutional, despite voting for the Sinn Féin-proposed emergency measure in the Dáil last year.

He has also signed up to ending the Direct Provision system for housing asylum seekers, introduced under a Fianna Fáil government in 2000, and has long come under criticism for being inhumane. Micheal Martin’s inclusion on the Women’s Council of Ireland Manifesto website (PA)

Last year, Mr Martin told the media he was “not clear” on what alternatives there are to the direct provision system.

The promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 8% annually would mean “immediate radical measures”, according to environmentalists – including reducing the national herd, retrofitting homes and significant investment in public transport.

The Women’s Council of Ireland says that candidates are encouraged to read the manifesto and then sign up to work towards fulfilling the policy promises when and if elected TD – and are informed of this when asked to sign up.

47 candidates signed our #FemGen yesterday, across 23 constituencies, committing policies on ending violence against women, childcare, and safe and local access to abortion. Has your candidate signed yet?https://t.co/tufys3bMDV pic.twitter.com/16Kv8A5rbE — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 22, 2020

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has not signed up to the manifesto.

Fianna Fáil has been contacted for comment.