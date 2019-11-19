News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheál Martin accuses Eoghan Murphy of trying to distract from his own 'ineptitude and failings'

Micheál Martin accuses Eoghan Murphy of trying to distract from his own 'ineptitude and failings'
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:24 PM

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been accused of blaming local authorities for the housing and homelessness crisis to divert attention away from his own "ineptitude and failings".

Raising reports that councils will have their powers stripped if they fail to build considerably more social houses, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the Government is now attempting to shift blame as it is "feeling the heat on the doorsteps" over the housing issue.

"The truth is the Government has placed councils in incredibly bureaucratic straitjackets that have prevented them from getting very modest projects off the ground," Mr Martin told the Dáil.

Taking aim at Mr Murphy, he said: "To blame the councils is his response to camouflage his own ineptitude and failings. The truth is that elected councillors have very little say in housing and the planning process."

Accusing the Government of spin, Mr Martin referred to a visit by the Taoiseach and a number of Cabinet ministers to Cork over the weekend where they were photographed in hard hats and vest "digging up an old site".

Micheál Martin accuses Eoghan Murphy of trying to distract from his own 'ineptitude and failings'

However, the Taoiseach hit back at the opposition leader who he said was clearly "irritated" by the visit.

"I met lots of people, I was in Blackpool shopping centre and in Blarney too, where I got a very good reception. The Deputy is clearly irritated about that and returns to his usual display of outrage and faux anger."

Mr Varadkar added: "If he wants a classic example of local authorities not fulfilling their responsibilities, Fianna Fáil councillors in Galway city only the other day voted against 20 social houses in Ballybaan. That is a classic example of local authorities turning down money from central Government and voting against social housing."

Mr Varadkar said he was not aware of any plans to strip local authorities of their powers relating to housing or planning and said no such proposals have been brought to the Cabinet table.

He said local councils have responsibilities when it comes to housing and planning but central government also has a role to play.

Mr Varadkar pointed to CSO data released last week, which showed that over 20,000 new homes had been built in Ireland in the past year. He said this represents a 22% increase on the previous 12 months.

He told the Dáil that between 10,000 and 11,000 homes are being added to the social housing stock this year.

READ MORE

Disputes over how best to pay compensation could have 'unwelcome consequences'

More on this topic

Councils should show discretion to former criminals who wish to move homes – TDCouncils should show discretion to former criminals who wish to move homes – TD

Ireland has ‘biggest social housing programme in a generation’Ireland has ‘biggest social housing programme in a generation’

Cork council continuing to increase output of new housesCork council continuing to increase output of new houses

O’Devaney Gardens so symbolic - Stalled plan encapsulates our failuresO’Devaney Gardens so symbolic - Stalled plan encapsulates our failures


HousingTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps celebrates the collapse of the ivory tower.Vintage View: Celebration of the collapse of the ivory tower

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »