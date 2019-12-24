News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheal Martin accepts ‘issues’ with senator’s voting record

Micheal Martin accepts ‘issues’ with senator’s voting record
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 06:31 AM

Micheál Martin has acknowledged there are issues with a Fianna Fáil senator’s voting record.

An RTE investigation found that Dr Keith Swanick, a GP from Co Mayo, failed to vote in the Seanad on almost 75% of the days he recorded his attendance in Leinster House.

He did not vote on 84 of the 114 voting days he signed in during a three-year period examined by the broadcaster.

RTE Investigates claimed staff at Dr Swanick’s medical practice in Bellmullet said he was available to see patients on days when he was registered as attending the Seanad.

Senators and TDs can register their attendance by placing electronic fobs on recording points within the Oireachtas buildings.

It’s much more comprehensive than whether someone fobs in or not

The Fianna Fáil senator, who was elected to the Seanad’s Cultural and Educational Panel, has claimed his full entitlement to travel expenses between 2016 and 2018.

Mr Martin said he accepted “issues” had been raised in relation to his party colleague but he defended his overall political record, highlighting the campaigns he has been involved in during his time in the Seanad.

“I know Keith Swanick has been involved in the loneliness campaign and other campaigns,” he said.

He said a politician had two primary roles – to represent and campaign for citizens and to engage in the legislative process within the Oireachtas.

“That’s the true measurement of a politician’s worth in terms of both their representational role – the campaigning role – and the legislative role,” he said.

“It’s much more comprehensive than whether someone fobs in or not.

“That’s just a general point, that’s not just applying to Keith Swanick, that’s a general point that needs to be made.”

Dr Swanick told RTE Investigates that he had been elected to the Seanad because of his professional vocation as a GP.

He also explained he was often involved in “pairing” – an arrangement whereby Government and opposition whips agree that one of their members will not vote, to cancel out the impact of a rival being unable to attend due to other circumstances.

Pairing between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail has not been as commonplace in the current parliamentary session, due to the fact Fianna Fáil is not usually opposing the Government because of the confidence and supply arrangement.

“I usually attend to my Seanad business on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and on other days when required by the Whip,” Dr Swanick told the state broadcaster.

“I am often paired by the Whip to enable government Senators to attend to their duties elsewhere.”

More on this topic

Varadkar's popularity dips as country looks ahead to election - poll Varadkar's popularity dips as country looks ahead to election - poll

Varadkar ‘thankful’ to have had few experiences of racism or homophobiaVaradkar ‘thankful’ to have had few experiences of racism or homophobia

'Tis the season to see our TDs off for Christmas break'Tis the season to see our TDs off for Christmas break

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote


Dr Keith SwanickFianna FailFine GaelMicheal MartinTOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

There have been some very naughty elves on the shelves this Christmas, the first-class pupils of Scoil Ursula in Blackrock tell Susan O’Shea, and Santa is going to have a very full sleigh, packed full of gadgets, princesses, and even a pugFirst-class kids tell us what they want for Christmas.....

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Preventing crime over the festive holiday season

On the threshold of the year to come, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their new year’s resolutions.Five well-known people on their new year’s resolutions

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »