NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Michael Shine tells court it is 'unfair' and 'unjust' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 05:05 PM
By Brion Hoban

A retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys in his care has told a jury that it was “unfair” and “unjust” to put events which allegedly occurred decades ago to him at this stage in his life.

Michael Shine, 86, of Ballsbridge, Dublin has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 13 charges of indecent assault allegedly committed during medical examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth and at two private clinics in Drogheda.

Michael Shine. Photo: Collins

On the 15th day of the trial, Cathleen Noctor SC, prosecuting, put it to Mr Shine that a man gave evidence that in 1971 when he was aged 13 during examinations following surgery on his appendix Mr Shine fondled and stroked his genitals.

Mr Shine said that there were no medical records of the examinations occurring and said that putting alleged events from so many years ago to him at this stage in his life “is unfair, is unjust, is wrong”.

He said that the reality was that if someone had surgery on their appendix, a surgeon would see them briefly to determine that they were fully recovered and “you weren't concerned with them after that”.

Mr Shine said that the allegation he masturbated a different 13-year-old patient following surgery for testicular torsion and that he only stopped when the teenager said he was unlikely to ejaculate as he had previously masturbated the night before was “unbelievable” and “shocking”.

He said the incident had absolutely never happened and said he had never discussed masturbation with a patient in his whole life. He agreed that doing as the complainant described would have been medically inappropriate.

“It is impossible, because it never occurred”, he said.

In her closing speech to the jury, Ms Noctor said that the accounts of all complainants in the case were similar. She said that the evidence was that each alleged assault happened to a male child while they were alone with their doctor and that the nature of the assaults themselves were similar.

READ MORE: Former Clare hurling boss fined as judge laments 'crushing time for small pubs in small towns'

Ms Noctor asked the jury to consider the “dynamics” regarding persons coming forward and making allegations such as these in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. She said that every person in the country was entitled to undertake both civil and criminal cases regarding events they say occurred.

In his closing speech to the jury, Hugh Hartnett SC, defending, said that this was “a very unusual case” due to the length of time between the alleged offences and the trial. He suggested that memories fail and that people can be open to suggestion and false memory.

Mr Hartnett said that all seven complainants in the case went to the support group Dignity 4 Patients and that all of them had brought civil proceedings. He said it was the burden of the prosecution to prove that there was no contamination of the complainants by Dignity 4 Patients.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.


KEYWORDS

CourtMichael Shine

More on this topic

Denis O'Brien tells defamation trial he should not have been included in 'gang of 22' identified in newspaper article

Expert dismisses suggestion abnormal cells on slide had nothing to do with cancer suffered by Ruth Morrissey

Witness to fatal Clare stabbing accepts accused man did not take murder weapon to the scene

Love rival trial: Bus driver saw 'Mr Moonlight' van the morning Bobby Ryan went missing

More in this Section

Garda found not guilty of deception after only witness said sum of money was lent and repaid

DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Mary Lou McDonald presses May for referendum on Irish unity

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »