Michael Healy-Rae wants government to consider permit for those off the road so they can drive to work

Convicted drink drivers should still be able to drive to work, according to one TD.

Michael Healy-Rae wants a permit system introduced so people off the road for driving over the alcohol limit can still get to their job.

The Independent TD for Kerry outlined possible scenarios where exemptions from the current laws could occur:

"If they can make the case that their families are going to be detrimentally affected by the fact that they won't be able to drive to work.," he said as one potential scenario.

"If a permit style system was introduced whereby they could use their vehicles just for going from the point of home to work and back again and absolutely nowhere else, that should be a possibility that could be looked at," he said.