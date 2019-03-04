NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Michael Healy-Rae wants government to consider permit for those off the road so they can drive to work

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 09:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Convicted drink drivers should still be able to drive to work, according to one TD.

Michael Healy-Rae wants a permit system introduced so people off the road for driving over the alcohol limit can still get to their job.

The Independent TD for Kerry outlined possible scenarios where exemptions from the current laws could occur:

"If they can make the case that their families are going to be detrimentally affected by the fact that they won't be able to drive to work.," he said as one potential scenario.

"If a permit style system was introduced whereby they could use their vehicles just for going from the point of home to work and back again and absolutely nowhere else, that should be a possibility that could be looked at," he said.

More on this topic

Breathalysers ‘should be for sale in pharmacies’ - FF

What you need to know about driving the morning after a night out

Ross criticises 'lunatic fringe' in Dáil who oppose drink-driving laws

Shane Ross vows to defend drink-drive laws


KEYWORDS

Michael Healy-RaeDrink-Driving

More in this Section

Council seeks to ban electric scooters from public roads

Three due in court tomorrow over drug seizure

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of Belfast community worker

BBC journalist attacked with baton as crew cover Lurgan firearms incident


Lifestyle

Why is it that some people love the taste of things others hate?

The key to the success of 30-year Waterford music shop

Lights, camera, action: Youghal students make the cut

Working out what traditional jobs will look like in the future

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »