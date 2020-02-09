News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Healy-Rae on top in Kerry with Danny in line to keep his seat

Michael and Danny Healy Rae at the count centre in Killarney. Picture: Domnick Walsh
By Neil Michael
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 02:40 PM

Michael Healy-Rae is set to top the poll in Kerry according to the final unofficial tally for the five-seat constituency.

He has some 21.59% of the vote with 16,695 votes and he is set to easily make the estimated 12,886 quota.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly is also going to make the quota with his 15,640 votes and 20.23% of the vote.

In third place is Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin with 13.49% of the vote and 10,431 votes.

Coming in at fourth is Danny Healy-Rae with his 11.17% of the electorate and his 8,638 votes.

Earlier in the day, it looked like outgoing TD John Brassil would have a close fight with his party colleague Norma Foley.

But when the final unofficial tally was reached just after 2 pm, the distance between the two had widened considerably.

She had 8.85% of the electorate with 6,842 votes ahead of his 5,421 votes and 7.01% share of the electorate.

The first count is not due to start until later on this evening but it looks now like both Pa Daly and Michael Healy-Rae will be elected on the first count.

There was an electorate of 118,431, with a total of 77,312 votes cast.

Turnout was as high as 83% in places, like the Kilgarvan National School, but at low as 52% in other places.

John Brassil was too upset to make any comment for now.

