Michael Healy-Rae criticises call to penalise drivers who park in cycle lanes

An example of a car parked in a cycle lane in Cork.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 09:01 AM

There has been a call for motorists to be issued with penalty points if they park in cycling lanes.

It was suggested by Limerick Labour Councillor Conor Sheehan, who says drivers need to be deterred from becoming a hazard.

Cycling advocates have supported the idea saying laws surrounding restricted lanes need to be enforced.

However, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae does not believe any such measures should be introduced.

"This sort of a race, we're doubling points from two to four and increasing all of these different [penalties]...every day of the week people come out with new suggestions as to, well, we should actually increase penalty points and have them for such a new offence and such another offence. I don't agree with it," he said.

