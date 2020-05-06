News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael D Higgins to take part in Easter Rising commemoration event

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 06:58 AM

President Michael D Higgins will lead tributes later to the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising.

A State commemoration takes place each year in Arbour Hill, the final resting place of the seven signatories of the Proclamation of the Republic.

This year the event will take place in two locations, with a significant portion in Áras an Uachtaráin.

It will get underway when President Higgins rings the Peace Bell followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

The event usually attracts a number of high-profile figures from the political and religious communities - but the event takes place in two locations this year as most events in the country become impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Maintenance worker, 60s, dies in accident at Laois golf club

TOPIC: Easter Rising

