Michael D Higgins to launch Galway's year as European capital of culture

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 07:41 AM

President Michael D Higgins formally launches Galway's year as European capital of culture today with the culmination of a week of events which began on Sunday last in Clifden.

This year Galway holds the title of European culture capital jointly with the Croatian city of Rijeka.

Weather permitting, the opening ceremony is due to kick off at 6pm in South Park.

Poets, artists and musicians across Ireland will join the president today for what organisers promise will be a packed programme.

The fire and flame extravaganza in South Park tonight will see steel sculptures reflecting the ancient town's stories and traditions transformed into glittering orbs.

After a bumpy start and some well-publicised problems in the run-up, including funding difficulties and staff departures, organisers are confident it will be plain sailing from here on in.

