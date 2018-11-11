Michael D Higgins to be inaugurated as President today

President-elect Michael D Higgins will be inaugurated as President of Ireland this evening.

It has been just over two weeks since Mr Higgins was re-elected to the Áras, and he will be sworn in for a second term tonight.

The Constitution says that the President is inaugurated on the day after the previous President's term ends.

However this year, the date of the inauguration coincides with the centenary of the end of the first World War, and President-elect Higgins has asked that those who wish to attend Armistice Day commemorations be facilitated.

As a result, the inauguration will take place at St. Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle from 6pm.

Mr Higgins will make a formal declaration in the presence of members of both Houses of the Oireachtas and senior members of the Judiciary, as well as invited guests.

In that declaration, he will promise to fulfill his duties as outlined in the Constitution, and dedicate himself to the service and welfare of the people.

Later this evening, the Government will host a reception in his honour at Dublin Castle.

President-elect Higgins is the 9th President of Ireland, and is the fifth to serve two terms in office.

He was re-elected for a second term after winning 56% of the vote, the largest number of first preference votes ever in an Irish Presidential election.

Digital Desk