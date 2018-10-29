Michael D Higgins takes swipe at Peter Casey’s comments on Travellers

President Michael D Higgins has launched a thinly-veiled attack on rival Peter Casey’s divisive views on Travellers, insisting “a real Republic is where every person and community is treated with respect”.

Mr Higgins made the comments in an acceptance speech at Dublin Castle on Saturday after a historic landslide victory marred by a racism row and the lowest turnout since the State was formed.

After weeks of bruising debate, Mr Higgins won easily on the first count after receiving 56% of the vote, with the full breakdown of first preference votes as follows:

Michael D Higgins: 56% (822,566)

Peter Casey: 23.1% (342,727)

Seán Gallagher: 6.4% (94,514)

Liadh Ní Riada: 6.3% (93,987)

Joan Freeman: 6% (87,908)

Gavin Duffy: 2.2% (32,198)

While the turnout was the lowest in the history of the State at 43.87% — or 1,492,388 people — Mr Higgins won by a landslide and headed up each of the 40 constituencies nationally, all age groups, and both rural and urban voter groups.

And despite Mr Casey’s shock haul, Mr Higgins used his speech on Saturday night to underline the qualities of an Ireland he still believes exists.

“A real Republic is a life lived together, and ‘together’ has been one of those words that has resonated throughout this campaign, as has another word — authenticity,” he said.

“Both are so important. Words matter. Words can hurt. Words can heal. Words can empower. Words can divide. The next seven years will offer opportunities to do things in new ways; including everybody.

“That requires identifying and facing exclusions, and more than just eliminating barriers, it means the exercising of new invitations.

“A real Republic is a Republic of equality, of shared vulnerabilities and of collective capacities.

“A real Republic is one where every person is encouraged and supported to participate fully, and where every person and community is treated with dignity and respect.

“The presidency can bring together the different strands of our nation, past, present and future.

“The people have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they want reflected at home and abroad.

“It is the making of hope they wish to share, rather than the experience of any exploitation, of division or fear,” he said.

While Mr Higgins’ inauguration speech did not specifically reference Mr Casey, sources confirmed it deliberately focussed on the need to avoid division, in light of his rival’s recent words on the Traveller community and the ongoing Brexit crisis.

Responding to the election result, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promised to listen to the protest vote.

He said poll-topping President Michael D Higgins had won an “overwhelming” victory to take a second term in office.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said Mr Higgins had been an exemplary President and that there was no one better to represent the people of Ireland during the next seven years.

“Not only does Michael D represent the best of the Labour and trade union tradition in Irish politics, but he has touched the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life, and all political persuasions,” Mr Howlin said.