News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Michael D. Higgins minimising his carbon footprint by taking train to Cork for climate change conference

Michael D. Higgins minimising his carbon footprint by taking train to Cork for climate change conference
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 02:04 PM

The President is minimising his carbon footprint and taking the train to Cork on Wednesday to attend an inter-generational conference on climate change.

Michael D Higgins, who faced criticism from environmentalists last month after it emerged he had used the government jet for internal flights in Ireland, will take a scheduled train service from Dublin to Cork to attend the event in City Hall, which will see adults and school students sharing ideas of climate justice.

Conference organiser, Frank Dorr, said there is growing realisation that climate change means future generations will inherit a world that is impoverished, and maybe even unliveable.

“We are inspired by the proverb ‘we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children’,” he said.

“Through the school climate strikes and other initiatives, young people are challenging our inadequate response.

"The conference will bring together different generations to explore practical ways to respond to the climate emergency.”

In response to the criticism, the President said while most of his travel arrangements are made by the Department of Foreign Affairs, he said the train is his favoured method of travel, and some of his most recent visits to Belfast have been by train.

He has opted to travel by train today to address the climate conference, alongside the Lord Mayor, Cllr John Sheehan, which is expected to be attended by up to 200 people, half of whom are teenagers.

It will be co-chaired by youth climate activist, Saoi O’Connor, and Denise Cahill, the Cork Healthy Cities Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the President will visit Kinsale Community School on Thursday to unveil a sculpture of the 1916 Proclamation commissioned by the school from Graepel Engineering.

The school has named its new sports hall, the Michael D Higgins Hall, and he will launch its designation as a Microsoft Showcase School in its newly refurbished digital hub.

READ MORE

Cork city officials challenge 'untruths and factual inaccuracies' about €140m flood defence scheme

More on this topic

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Ireland's new wave of climate activists say 'adults are pretending to be listening'Ireland's new wave of climate activists say 'adults are pretending to be listening'

Information about climate action confusing survey finds as Irish people believe human activity to blame Information about climate action confusing survey finds as Irish people believe human activity to blame

Shocking footage shows extent of climate change damage on Kerry seabedsShocking footage shows extent of climate change damage on Kerry seabeds


Michael D HigginsClimate ChangeConferenceTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

From Monday, November 11, RTÉ On Climate looks at issues affecting us all including Paul Cunningham’s report from the Arctic Circle.The Shape I'm In: RTÉ journalist Paul Cunningham

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex file: Hard to have sex when you don’t feel sexy

I wish everyone could discover the magic of making a loaf of bread.Darina Allen: Preparing for National Homemade Bread Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »