Michael D. Higgins minimising his carbon footprint by taking train to Cork for climate change conference

The President is minimising his carbon footprint and taking the train to Cork on Wednesday to attend an inter-generational conference on climate change.

Michael D Higgins, who faced criticism from environmentalists last month after it emerged he had used the government jet for internal flights in Ireland, will take a scheduled train service from Dublin to Cork to attend the event in City Hall, which will see adults and school students sharing ideas of climate justice.

Conference organiser, Frank Dorr, said there is growing realisation that climate change means future generations will inherit a world that is impoverished, and maybe even unliveable.

“We are inspired by the proverb ‘we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children’,” he said.

“Through the school climate strikes and other initiatives, young people are challenging our inadequate response.

"The conference will bring together different generations to explore practical ways to respond to the climate emergency.”

In response to the criticism, the President said while most of his travel arrangements are made by the Department of Foreign Affairs, he said the train is his favoured method of travel, and some of his most recent visits to Belfast have been by train.

He has opted to travel by train today to address the climate conference, alongside the Lord Mayor, Cllr John Sheehan, which is expected to be attended by up to 200 people, half of whom are teenagers.

It will be co-chaired by youth climate activist, Saoi O’Connor, and Denise Cahill, the Cork Healthy Cities Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the President will visit Kinsale Community School on Thursday to unveil a sculpture of the 1916 Proclamation commissioned by the school from Graepel Engineering.

The school has named its new sports hall, the Michael D Higgins Hall, and he will launch its designation as a Microsoft Showcase School in its newly refurbished digital hub.