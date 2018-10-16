Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher to take part in live presidential debate tomorrow

All six presidential candidates will take part in a televised debate on Wednesday after Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher sat out of last night's debate with Claire Byrne on RTE.

Sean Gallagher congratulates Micahel D Higgins on his election in 2011.

Pat Kenny will host the broadcast on Virgin Media One where the President and Gallagher, who is second in the polls, will be joined by Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

According to Virgin Media, the candidates will field questions from Kenny as well as members of the live studio audience.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's debate, Pat Kenny said:

It’s very exciting to be hosting the first TV debate with all candidates in front of our audience. It’s a great opportunity for viewers to see them all in action and for them to put forward their vision for their presidency and convince us why they are the best candidate. Polls are just polls and nothing is a given until the votes are cast.

Kenny hosted the infamous Frontline debate ahead of the 2011 debate where a tweet that came from a 'fake' account was blamed for derailing Gallagher's hopes of winning the election.

President Higgins looks to have an insurmountable lead in the polls, sitting on 70%, including having support from a majority of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Labour and Sinn Fein voters.

Digital Desk