Michael Creed calls on beef protestors to enter talks

The Agriculture Minister has invited those leading the protests at meat factories to enter into talks.

Michael Creed's invitation comes as 150 staff at a Dawn Meats factory in the South East are to be temporarily laid off.

For the last 11 days, farmers have been protesting outside more than 20 meat factories across the country.

They are unhappy with the low prices they are getting for their stock and the protests have had a big impact on meat processing.

The Beef Plan Movement has been leading the demonstrations.

However, the protests have resulted in job losses at the Dawn Meats factory on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

President of the Irish Farmer's Association Joe Healy has sympathy for the staff.

"We're not able to make a living out of beef production even though we produce the best product in the world," said Mr Healy.

"The laying-off of workers in unfortunate."

In relation to the job losses, Mr Heally hoped that a "solution could be found to this sooner rather than later."

Seán Harris ,from the Beef Plan Movement, said that while they regret any job losses, their protests will continue. He said it was important they stand together and "get a result on this".

Midlands-Northwest MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has been calling for justice for farmers.

"If these farmers keep getting ripped-off, they are not going to end up with any cheaper prices.

"It just means more profits for these companies.

"What we need is a far share of the lots of money that's made from beef."

Minister Creed wants the Beef Plan Movement to reflect on its position and to take up the invitation to enter into talks.

Some beef protestors have called organisers of this weekend’s Tullamore Show in Co Offaly, to withdraw its invitation to Minister Creed over the ongoing dispute.