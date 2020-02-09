News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Michael Collins in pole position in Cork South West

Michael Collins in pole position in Cork South West
Michael Collins casting his vote yesterday in Schull, West Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 01:13 PM

Independent Michael Collins will coast home in Cork South West, with tallies indicating a battle to follow him for the remaining two seats.

The Schull TD has tallied at around the 27% mark, well clear of Fianna Fáil Cllr Christopher O'Sullivan in second place on around 15%.

Different tallies place Fine Gael's Senator Tim Lombard on between 11.9% and 12.6%, while Social Democrats Cllr Holly Cairns, who exceeded all expectations to take a seat in Cork County Council last year by one vote, is again polling well on around 11%. Sinn Féin Cllr Paul Hayes is just shy of 10% according to tallies.

The Fianna Fáil vote appears down and split, but despite some nerves among the party it is still likely it will take a seat, most likely through O'Sullivan, currently the County Mayor. Outgoing FF TD Margaret Murphy O'Mahony is coming in at under 9%, according to tallies.

Ordinarily, Fine Gael would be confident of retaining its seat through Lombard, but the threat from Cairns can't be underestimated.

Seasoned local tallymen think she will prove transfer-friendly, and she is likely to one of the main beneficiaries from Collins's expected surplus.

If she stays ahead of Sinn Féin's Hayes, she would also be likely to benefit from his elimination, if that comes to pass. Tallies have Lombard's running mate, Cllr Karen Coakley, at just under 6%.

The first count is likely to be announced mid-afternoon at the count centre in Clonakilty.

READ MORE

SF's Ó Laoghaire pulls ahead of heavy-hitters Coveney, Martin and McGrath in Cork South Central

More on this topic

Claire Kerrane set to make history as first Sinn Féin TD in Roscommon-Galway for over 100 yearsClaire Kerrane set to make history as first Sinn Féin TD in Roscommon-Galway for over 100 years

Eoin Ó Broin warns voters will punish FG/FF if second election causedEoin Ó Broin warns voters will punish FG/FF if second election caused

#GE2020: Varadkar and Martin unlikely to top polls; Sinn Féin could gain at least 10 seats#GE2020: Varadkar and Martin unlikely to top polls; Sinn Féin could gain at least 10 seats

Eamon Ryan 'nervous' about Green hopes for 15 seatsEamon Ryan 'nervous' about Green hopes for 15 seats


TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast