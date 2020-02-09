Michael Collins in pole position in Cork South West

Independent Michael Collins will coast home in Cork South West, with tallies indicating a battle to follow him for the remaining two seats.

The Schull TD has tallied at around the 27% mark, well clear of Fianna Fáil Cllr Christopher O'Sullivan in second place on around 15%.

Different tallies place Fine Gael's Senator Tim Lombard on between 11.9% and 12.6%, while Social Democrats Cllr Holly Cairns, who exceeded all expectations to take a seat in Cork County Council last year by one vote, is again polling well on around 11%. Sinn Féin Cllr Paul Hayes is just shy of 10% according to tallies.

The Fianna Fáil vote appears down and split, but despite some nerves among the party it is still likely it will take a seat, most likely through O'Sullivan, currently the County Mayor. Outgoing FF TD Margaret Murphy O'Mahony is coming in at under 9%, according to tallies.

Ordinarily, Fine Gael would be confident of retaining its seat through Lombard, but the threat from Cairns can't be underestimated.

Seasoned local tallymen think she will prove transfer-friendly, and she is likely to one of the main beneficiaries from Collins's expected surplus.

If she stays ahead of Sinn Féin's Hayes, she would also be likely to benefit from his elimination, if that comes to pass. Tallies have Lombard's running mate, Cllr Karen Coakley, at just under 6%.

The first count is likely to be announced mid-afternoon at the count centre in Clonakilty.