Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith commemorated at Glasnevin

Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith have been remembered at their annual commemoration at Glasnevin Cemetery.

The 97th annual commemoration was led by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan, chairman of the Collins/Griffith Commemoration Society William Lavelle, and chairman of the Glasnevin Trust John Green.

One of the oldest commemorations in the State saw the raising of the national flag at the Sigerson Monument by the Defence Forces, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the graves of General Michael Collins, Arthur Griffith and Eamonn Duggan.

The annual oration at Collins’s graveside was given by author and journalist Justine McCarthy.

The ceremony also heard a reading of the Declaration of Independence of the First Dáil from John Stanton, and the Democratic Programme of First Dáil by Seamus Scally, both of the Collins/Griffith Commemoration Society.

The prayers at the graveside, which dates back to 1923, was led by Geraldine Dalton.

Ms Madigan said it was important to continue to remember the contributions made by Collins and Griffith on the path to independence.

“2019 marks the centenary of the foundation of Dáil Eireann, one of the most significant events in the Decade of Centenaries,” she said.

"We recall the immense contribution that both men made as members of the Dáil and the cabinet."

“Today’s commemoration provides us with an opportunity to reflect upon that contribution to our enduring parliamentary tradition.”

Following the wreath-laying ceremony and readings, a minute’s silence was held, followed by the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille.

The Defence Forces also participated in the commemoration ceremony, with the Sliabh na mBan armoured car on display.

The Sliabh na mBan formed part of Collins’s convoy which was ambushed on August 22, 1922, at Beal na mBlath in West Cork, resulting in his death.

