Metro plan for Ranelagh described as 'complete folly'

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - 02:42 PM

Metro plans for Dublin's southside have been blasted by Fianna Fáil as a folly that no one wants.

It follows reports that an extension of the underground section through Ranelagh could cost in excess of €100 million.

The tunnel would run through the constituency of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Fianna Fáil's John Lahart says it is not welcome.

"The original plan was to overground through Ranelagh. That's obviously met with significant opposition from everybody," he said.

"What a lot of the public don't realise is whether this project runs underground or overground, it will necessitate the closure of the Luas line for a period of up to a year, which to me is complete folly."

