Home»ireland

#MeToo movement credited with increase in calls to Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 04:20 PM

The #MeToo movement resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of calls received by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre towards the end of last year.

The movement which started in October, saw celebrities speak about their experiences of sexual harassment.

The following month was the busiest ever recorded by the organisation.

READ MORE: Kerry farmer trial: My brother's good character 'shredded', court told

Almost 13,000 people contacted the centre in 2017, an increase of 500 on the year previous.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell said #MeToo made people realise they weren't alone:

(Victims) were disclosing because it suddenly became clear to them, they were not the only people in this situation and that they might be believed if they disclosed.

"One of the things that abusers do very often is isolate people, tell them they are on their own.

"#MeToo showed that people weren't on their own."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

#MeTooSexual Harassment

Related Articles

Newsrooms not immune to inappropriate behaviour

The culture of silence that allows sexual harassment in the workplace to continue

Careful about sex scenes: Working as an 'intimacy director' in Ireland

Who is Sir Philip Green?

More in this Section

Councillor hopes mass brawl in Cork is 'a once-off' incident

Shortfall in urban regeneration funding a 'slap in the face' for Waterford

Man appears in court over death of Irishman John Curran in South Africa

Health Minister confirms cap on cost of parking at hospitals


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »