Met Éireann warns of 'unseasonably windy weather' as advisory issued for entire country

By Steve Neville
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 03:10 PM

Met Éireann have announced a number of status yellow wind warnings and a weather advisory for the whole country.

The is a status yellow wind warning in place Clare and Kerry that is called from 7pm this evening until 5pm tomorrow.

 Met Éireann is warning that “southeast winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.”

Another wind warning is in place for Galway and Mayo.

This warning comes into effect at 9pm this evening and will be in place for 24 hours.

“South to southeast winds, veering southwesterly early on Friday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, occasionally higher in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains,” said the forecaster.

The third yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal and Sligo.

That warning comes into effect at 6am on Friday and is in place until 9pm.

Met Éireann said winds will reach “mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.”

Meanwhile, a weather advisory has been issued for the entire country for the next few days.

Met Éireann says: “Unseasonably windy weather is expected to affect the country during the period.

“Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.”

The advisory is in place from 6pm this evening until 6pm on Saturday.

Further measures on international travel restrictions expected tomorrow

