Met Eireann warns of 'localised flooding' and 110km/h gusts

Status Yellow rainfall and wind warnings have been issued by Met Eireann.

Heavy rain has been forecast for eight counties from 4am tomorrow morning until around 7pm tomorrow evening.

Up to 40mm of rain is expected with a risk of flooding in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole country.

The forecasters predict gusts of up to 110km/h between midday and midnight tomorrow, strongest in coastal areas.