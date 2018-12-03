Met Eireann warns of heavy rain with chance of floods on south coast

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 3pm tomorrow until noon on Wednesday.

Met Eireann says there could be rainfall accumulations of up to 30mm in places.

There will be higher accumulations in upland and coastal areas, which could lead to spot flooding.

- Digital Desk