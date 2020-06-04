Met Eireann reveals what part of the country had its driest May in almost three decades

After a dry and sunny May, Met Éireann says the first part of June will be unsettled with showers.

The weather station at the Phoenix Park recorded its driest May since 1991, according to new figures, while the highest temperature over the 31 days was seen at Mount Dillon in Roscommon at just under 27 degrees.

Forecaster Elizabeth Coleman has more on the latest data for May.

Ms Coleman said: "So we had very dry and very sunny weather for the month of May with high pressure dominating predominantly across the country.

"We did have some breakdowns with fronts coming off the Atlantic bringing rain to parts of the south and west but generally the east fared better for May."

READ MORE Four in 10 already wearing masks, survey finds