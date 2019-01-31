NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Met Eireann outlines areas that should expect most snow overnight

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 03:54 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A nationwide Status Yellow snow ice warning has been extended until Sunday.

Met Eireann now says the weather will continue to be very cold until Sunday with severe frosts at night and ice on untreated surfaces.

Some of the icy road conditions in the past week. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Treacherous weather conditions are expected in parts of the country over the next few hours, with temperatures falling to as low as -6C tonight in places.

The national forecaster predicts there will be further wintry falls this evening, mainly in the south and east of the country.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly outlined the worst affected areas, saying: "I think the south of the country has been worst affected in the last 24 hours, the north was affected earlier in the week.

"I think the south and south-east are most likely looking at the most severe accumulations of snow."

Dublin Fire Brigade has reported at least a dozen calls for its ambulances to treat people who have slipped or fallen today in the cold conditions.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority said pedestrians need to exercise caution.

Mr Farrell said: "Really be careful when you are walking on footpaths. The most obvious danger is actually closest to home. It is when you are getting in and out of the car when you are going out the front door and turning onto the footpath.

"Emergency departments tell us that they do get an influx of people coming in with fractures and breaks of arms and wrists from falls in this kind of weather."


