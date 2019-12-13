News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Met Éireann may issue sleet/snow weather warning at the weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 12:59 PM

Sleet and snow can be expected in parts of the country as the weather gets colder this weekend.

The west and north-west of the country are expected to see most of the wintry showers with temperatures dropping as low as minus three degrees.

In addition, Met Eireann says we can expect some strong winds.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has not ruled out a weather warning being issued.

She said: "Our warning level for cold weather jumps in at -4 degrees, so it has to be pretty cold to get a cold weather warning.

"We'll probably see some possibility of a warning level for...snow. but we'll be keeping an eye on whether that happens or not."

