News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann making plans to display weather warnings for the North on their website

Met Éireann making plans to display weather warnings for the North on their website
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 03:30 PM

Met Éireann is looking to include weather warnings for the North in its forecasts.

The move comes after criticism that some online graphics stop at the border.

However, forecasters here are in discussions with the UK Met Office to include their warnings for Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack insists they intend to provide the information supplied by authorities across the water.

"What's new and what's planned is that we would just simply be displaying the Northern Ireland warnings as issued by the UK Met Office on our website.

"We won't be issuing the warning," she added, explaining that each country's Met office is in charge is providing the warnings for their jurisdiction.

READ MORE

Taoiseach says tougher laws to enforce Covid-19 restrictions not needed yet

More on this topic

Windy, cloudy with rainWindy, cloudy with rain

Windy and cloudyWindy and cloudy

Windy, cloudy with rainWindy, cloudy with rain

Windy and cloudyWindy and cloudy


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complexMan, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’

‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes

Food banks delivering for those most in needFood banks delivering for those most in need


Lifestyle

A spell in isolation might be an opportunity to change habits and help the environment.10 ways to be eco-friendly in lockdown

This steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe makes for a hearty supper.Steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe

Gardening tutor Sally Nex offers her top tips to help you start a thriving vegetable garden.How to grow your own veg in just three weeks

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening ahead.Monday's TV highlights: Brilliant quiz minds, driving test-stress and property deals gone awry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »