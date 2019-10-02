Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches

Latest: Three weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches Ireland, including a status orange wind warning for six western counties.

Status yellow wind and rain warnings will apply to the whole country from 9am Thursday morning until Friday morning.

Wind speeds will average between 50kph and 65kph, with gusts as high as 100kph "resulting in some disruptive impacts".

Spells of heavy rain, in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest, are expected to result in some flooding.

Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, and Mayo are subject to a status orange wind warning from 6pm Thursday evening.

Our warnings for #Lorenzo have been issued. All warnings can be viewed here:https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt An explanation of our warning levels can be found here:https://t.co/Cr9ukyJgun Our Meteorologist's Commentary has been updated and can be viewed here:https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/QhemlD7hX5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 2, 2019

Winds will reach mean speeds of 65kph to 80kph, with gusts generally between 100kph and 130kph.

Gusts will be stronger in coastal regions, where storm surges are expected to cause coastal flooding and damage.

The orange warning is valid until 3am on Friday morning, while the status yellow wind warning runs until 6am and the rain warning until 9am.

“I will be telling people to follow the advice from the National Emergency Coordination Group, from Met Éireann and from the local authorities,” Minister Eoghan Murphy told The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

The storm will have a different impact on various parts of the country, he explained, and he urged the public to specifically heed alerts from local crisis management teams.

There is a very serious risk of coastal flooding, he warned.

We will be trying to get more details and advice for the public.

The National Emergency Coordination Group is guided by Met Éireann as to the level of alerts. It is a cascading effect, he explained, from Red Alert down to Yellow Alert and that determines decisions such as when public transport should stop.

One of the benefits of Hurricane Lorenzo is that it will hit Ireland late in the evening, he said, when, hopefully, most people will be home and safe. Protocols for the homeless are in place, he added.

When asked about ‘thrillseekers’ such as surfers, the Minister advised: “If the Coastguard says you should not be in the water, you shouldn’t be in the water.”

Earlier (7.39am): Crisis management teams on standby as Hurricane Lorenzo moves towards Ireland

The head of forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, has warned that trees could come down across the country on Thursday afternoon as Storm Lorenzo crosses the country.

The worst affected areas are likely to be counties along the western and north-western seaboard with severe coastal flooding a distinct possibility, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

A Yellow Alert will be issued from noon on Thursday for most of the country, she added, with Orange Alerts likely from Kerry to Donegal along the western seaboard.

It is going to be a very strong storm with low pressure which means the seas will be very high.

There will be heavy rain, fallen trees, coastal flooding and possible loss of power. As trees are still in full leaf, they are a particular danger and could exacerbate flooding.

The storm will lose intensity as it crosses the country, but the “impacts” could still be quite high, she added.

The coast guard and local authorities will issue warnings as appropriate, said Ms Cusack.

Paddy Mahon, CEO of Longford Co Council and a member of the National Emergency Coordination Group, said: "The potential for Storm Lorenzo to impact on Ireland has moved from possible to highly probable.

"It is being taken very seriously across the agencies that are the National Emergency Coordination Group. All local authorities and all agencies will be awaiting the update from Met Éireann.

"Since Monday, councils have been examining the weather profile. All local authorities will be convening their severe assessment teams today.

He expects that local authorities will tailor their responses according to the level of warning and carry out appropriate preventative measures over the next 36 hours.

"This is a very fast-moving weather event," he added. "We all have an obligation to manage and mind the trees and deal with dangerous trees. It's inevitable that trees will fall, they will have an impact on power lines, possibly block roads, and they could contribute to drainage issues and cause unintended flooding."

Earlier (7.01am): Crisis management teams were put on standby last night as Hurricane Lorenzo continues to make its way towards Ireland.

It continues to travel north-eastwards across the Atlantic, with Met Éireann due to give an update on the situation this morning.

High seas, strong winds, and heavy rain are expected when the hurricane makes landfall as a powerful storm tomorrow.

At a meeting of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy outlined what's happening today:

"Met Éireann will be updating their warning advisory from yesterday given what they'll have seen from their modelling over the course of last night and into this morning.

"When they have that advice, we'll convene again as the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group with all the relevant stakeholders and see what actions we can take on foot of that updated advice."

Mr Murphy said coastal areas are due to be worst affected as “very significant storm wave surges” are expected which could be “quite ferocious” and “very dangerous”.

He said the storm could also bring high winds and potentially cause flooding in some areas.

“People will recall we’ve had strong wind events before, Storm Ally, Storm Ophelia, and how dangerous it was in terms of trees, heavy with leaves, falling, bringing down power lines, causing flooding in certain areas,” he said.

Mr Murphy said every local authority has been contacted to ask them to monitor Met Éireann’s forecasts, and prepare for storm impacts by activating crisis management and local co-ordination arrangements.

The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period as there will be high seas.

Very strong winds are predicted which will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles.

Road users have been warned to pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris as trees are in full leaf.

In Dublin, the public have been urged to use an online link to alert authorities to those sleeping rough during stormy weather.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is on standby with its community welfare officers ready to assist with damage and recovery due to the impacts of the storm.

