Met Éireann issues two wind warnings for tonight

Met Éireann has issued two separate yellow wind warnings for the country tonight.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour are expected in North West counties.

While coastal areas can expect very high seas.

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy says it will be noticeable come this evening.

"There are two yellow level wind warnings issued for tonight," said Mr Murphy.

"While the colour code of both is yellow, there is a distinction between them.

Status Yellow - Wind Warning issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford Valid from 20:00 hours Sat, 26-Jan-2019 to 09:00 hours Sun, 27-Jan-2019.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/1DGDDXDbrR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2019

"The strongest of the winds will certainly be on north and western coastal counties in particular Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Galway, Clare and Kerry."

The warning for these counties will be in effect from 7pm tonight until 7am on Sunday morning.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 60 to 65km/hr with gusts of 100 to 110km/hr.

Status Yellow - Wind Warning issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry Valid from 19:00 hours Sat, 26-Jan-2019 to 07:00 hours Sun, 27-Jan-2019.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/9B5mdM2oN1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2019

The second Status Yellow warning has been issued for Leinster, Cork, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will come into effect at 8pm tonight and remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

Winds of 50 to 65km/hr are expected with gusts of 90 to 100km/hr.