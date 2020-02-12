Met Éireann issues three status yellow warnings as Storm Dennis approaches

Met Éireann has issued three separate status yellow warnings today.

Two of them are wind warning while one is a snow and ice warning.

The first wind warning is for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

It is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday.

Met Éireann said: "South to southeast winds will reach 50 to 60 km/hr gusts 90 to 100 km/hr, mainly in coastal areas and on high ground."

A second wind warning is in place for Dublin and Louth.

That warning comes into effect at 11pm and will be in place until 3am on Thursday.

The snow and ice warning that was issued yesterday has also been updated.

The warning is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow and will see "icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks."

Met Éireann added: "Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere."

The warning is valid from 8pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that nationally the unsettled weather is likely to continue with periods of heavy rain and very strong winds expected.

Tomorrow will see "scattered rain showers and sunny spells elsewhere" while by Thursday night, minimum temperatures will be between 0 and -3 degrees.

The weekend is likely to be a wet one, with the forecaster predicting rain in all areas on Friday morning.

It is expected to dry up for the afternoon before more rain emerges.

Met Éireann said that Saturday will see a "very wet and very windy start" in association with Storm Dennis.

"Rain in all areas during the morning, heaviest in the west, clearing to blustery showers during the afternoon."

They predict "strong and gusty southerly winds veering southwesterly with gales on coasts.

There will be "another band of heavy rain crosses the country on Saturday night with southwesterly winds remaining strong to gale force."

Sunday is also expected to be wet windy with showers turning "wintry over high ground."