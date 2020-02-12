News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann issues three status yellow warnings as Storm Dennis approaches

Met Éireann issues three status yellow warnings as Storm Dennis approaches
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 06:02 PM

Met Éireann has issued three separate status yellow warnings today.

Two of them are wind warning while one is a snow and ice warning.

The first wind warning is for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

It is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday.

Met Éireann said: "South to southeast winds will reach 50 to 60 km/hr gusts 90 to 100 km/hr, mainly in coastal areas and on high ground."

A second wind warning is in place for Dublin and Louth.

That warning comes into effect at 11pm and will be in place until 3am on Thursday.

The snow and ice warning that was issued yesterday has also been updated.

The warning is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow and will see "icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks."

Met Éireann added: "Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere."

The warning is valid from 8pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that nationally the unsettled weather is likely to continue with periods of heavy rain and very strong winds expected.

Tomorrow will see "scattered rain showers and sunny spells elsewhere" while by Thursday night, minimum temperatures will be between 0 and -3 degrees.

The weekend is likely to be a wet one, with the forecaster predicting rain in all areas on Friday morning.

It is expected to dry up for the afternoon before more rain emerges.

Met Éireann said that Saturday will see a "very wet and very windy start" in association with Storm Dennis.

"Rain in all areas during the morning, heaviest in the west, clearing to blustery showers during the afternoon."

They predict "strong and gusty southerly winds veering southwesterly with gales on coasts.

There will be "another band of heavy rain crosses the country on Saturday night with southwesterly winds remaining strong to gale force."

Sunday is also expected to be wet windy with showers turning "wintry over high ground."

READ MORE

Man, 90, 'begged the nurses to give his wife a bed'

More on this topic

Status Yellow snow and ice warning issued; More warnings in store for Storm DennisStatus Yellow snow and ice warning issued; More warnings in store for Storm Dennis

Iconic bridge closed during Storm Ciara just days after official openingIconic bridge closed during Storm Ciara just days after official opening

Wintry showers across country as Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in placeWintry showers across country as Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place

Multiple collisions in mid-west as hail and sleet sweep across the areaMultiple collisions in mid-west as hail and sleet sweep across the area


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford

Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant


Lifestyle

Buying sustainable products is a challenge when synthetics are everywhere and packaging is plastic, but there is a growing business sector taking on the problem with success, writes Carol O’CallaghanGrowing business sector is taking on the challenge of supplying us with sustainable products

To help your child to get a good night's, you need to look at what happens during their day, says Helen O'CallaghanSleeping essentials: Day time routine is vital for kids to have a good night

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »